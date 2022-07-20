Updated World Test Championship points table after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Galle Test

Pakistan completed their second-highest run chase in the history of Test cricket to beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the first Test between the two sides at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Wednesday (July 20). Opening batter Abdullah Shafique slammed a brilliant knock of 160 runs to help the visitors pull off a stunning run-chase and go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Asked to chase a tricky target of 342 runs in their 2nd innings, Pakistan batters were up for the challenge as they gunned down the total comfortably with Shafique leading the charge. With the win, Pakistan reclaimed the third spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table while Sri Lanka slipped to the sixth spot.

Pakistan now have a winning percentage of 58.33 in the ongoing World Test Championship 2021-23 edition and are only behind table-toppers South Africa (71.43%) and second-placed Australia (70%). Meanwhile, India jumped one spot to the 4th position after Pakistan's victory with a win percentage of 52.08%.

Check out the updated WTC 2021-23 points table:

It was a dominant batting display from Pakistan, whi never looked out of the reckoning during their run-chase despite having a mountain to climb ahead of the start of their second innings in Galle. Shafique showed incredible composure and immense grit as he went on to face a whopping 408 balls for his 160 to take Pakistan over the line.

While Pakistan have already reclaimed their spot in the top three, they will be hoping to further close the gap on Australia and South Africa by bagging a second win on the trot in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka which gets underway from July 24 at the same venue.

However, is Sri Lanka manage to beat Pakistan, they might displace them from the top three. The hosts have a win percentage of 48.15 at present. The top two will qualfy for the final of the edition which is scheduled to be played next year.