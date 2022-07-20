Abdullah Shafique's 158* propels Pakistan to their 2nd-highest run-chase, beat Sri Lanka in Galle Test

Babar Azam-led Pakistan rode on opener Abdullah Shafique's majestic 158 not out to complete their second-highest run-chase as visitors beat Sri Lanka by four wickets on Day 5 of the first Test in Galle on Wednesday (July 20).

Resuming the fifth day's play needing 120 more runs, with seven wickets in hand, Babar & Co. had the upper hand. Although the visitors lost their captain Babar for 55, opener Shafique held his end till stumps on the penultimate day and carried on from his end despite losing Md Rizwan, Agha Salman and Hasan Ali to take his side to a record run-chase. Pakistan, thus, prevented late hiccups to go 1-0 up in the three-match series versus the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders.

Abdullah batted for as many as 408 deliveries for his patient and steady 158-run unbeaten knock. He held fifty-plus stands with Imam-ul-Haq, Rizwan and a century partnership with Babar before Mohammad Nawaz and he took Pakistan past the finish line with an unbeaten 41-run seventh-wicket stand.

Earlier, hosts Lanka rode on in-form Dinesh Chandimal's 76 to post 222 after opting to bat first in Galle. In reply, Babar's 119 took Pakistan to 218 all-out, conceding a four-run lead. While Chandimal's 94 and Kusal Mendis' 76 took Sri Lanka to 337 all-out, setting up a 342-run target, Shafique propelled the visitors to a stunning win. Interestingly, Pakistan's highest-run chase in the format also came against the same opposition in 2015, when they chased down 377 in Pallekele.

ALSO READ | Watch: Standing ovation for Ben Stokes as he comes out to bat in farewell ODI during SA series opener

After the game, Babar said at the post-match presentation, "First innings we did well with the ball. I should thank the tailenders for the support they game me, especially Naseem Shah. We know how to play spin so we believed. Me and Abdullah were just trying to build a partnership. As a youngster he is showing a lot of class. Really pleasing to see him perform well."

Meanwhile, Player-of-the-Match Shafique said, "I am happy that we were able to chase. Congratulations to the entire team for this record chase. Our plan was simple. We had to go get the runs. It was difficult but with time it was easier. Spinners with the new ball was slightly tough to play. Babar is one of the best in the world. We have learnt so much from him. I enjoyed batting with him in the middle."

From SL, Prabath Jayasuriya's nine-wicket haul in the match could also not take his side to a 1-0 lead.