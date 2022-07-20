Watch: Standing ovation for Ben Stokes as he comes out to bat in farewell ODI during SA series opener

Ben Stokes stunned one and all by announcing his decision to retire from ODI cricket on Monday (July 17). The decision came a day after England's home ODI series loss to India. Stokes' decision to retire from the 50-over format has shocked many but the star all-rounder cited the hectic international calendar as a reason for him stepping aside from the shorter format.

Stokes had mentioned that England's three-match ODI series opener versus South Africa, held on Tuesday (July 18), will be his last encounter in the format. Thus, when the swashbuckling 31-year-old came out to bat for the last time in ODIs, he received a standing ovation from the Durham crowd. Here's the video of the same:

A standing ovation as Ben Stokes makes his way to the crease in his final ODI for England 👏#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/Qzmqltld8l — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 19, 2022 ×

Stokes, however, couldn't make the most of his last ODI as he managed only five runs and remained wicketless as Jos Buttler & Co. lost to Keshav Maharaj-led Proteas by 62 runs to concede a 1-0 lead to the visitors after the high-scoring encounter. Riding on Rassie van der Dussen's 134 and fifties from Janneman Malan-Aiden Markram, SA dismissed England for 271 in 46.5 overs in defence of 333/5.

Stokes, who was part of England's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, opened up on his ODI retirement call and recently told BBC's Test Match Special, "The more cricket that is played, the better for the sport, but you want a product that is of the highest quality. You want the best players to be playing as much as you possibly can, all the time."

"It isn't just me or us, you see it all around the world now where teams are having to rest some players in a certain series so they feel like they are getting a break. We are not cars, you can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again."

After the SA 1st ODI, Buttler lauded Stokes and said at the post-match presentation, "From myself and the rest of the England supporters we want to say thank you (to Ben Stokes). Every day he turns up he puts in a 100 percent and has been a great ambassador of the game."

The English all-rounder ended with 2,924 runs and 74 wickets in ODIs.