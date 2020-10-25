'Hats off': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Nitish Rana and Mandeep Singh for playing despite personal losses

Kings XI Punjab's Mandeep Singh and Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana suffered personal losses a day before their respective matches on Saturday. Mandeep had lost his father on Friday while Nitish’s father-in-law passed away.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded both batsmen for their commitment towards their teams despite suffering family tragedies.

Master Blaster took to Twitter and said: "Loss of a loved one hurts, but what’s more heartbreaking is when one doesn’t get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27, and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played".

Loss of a loved one hurts, but what’s more heartbreaking is when one doesn’t get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27 and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2020 ×

On Saturday, Nitish Rana smashed 81 runs off 53 balls to power KKR to a challenging total. He celebrated his 50 in style after flaunting the KKR jersey with his late father-in-law’s name 'Surinder' written on it. Mandeep Singh opened the innings for Punjab in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where KXIP successfully defended 126 runs. The franchise dedicated the win to Mandeep's father and the players wore a black armband.

In 1999, Tendulkar lost his father during the World Cup. But the Indian legend went back to the UK to be a part of the tournament. He announced his return by scoring a century against Kenya in a crucial encounter.