Harry Kane returns to end Spurs' losing streak in Premier League

Spurs striker Harry Kane came back from injury to end his club's three-match losing streak after scoring in Tottenham's 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Last month, Kane sustained an ankle injury due to which he missed out on the last two game. However, he recovered sooner than expected and he was quickly back in the groove.

Despite missing a couple of chances, Kane struck in 54th minute to move joint second on Tottenham's all-time scoring list alongside Bobby Smith with 208 goals.

Four minutes later Son Heung-min drove in Tottenham's second after a strong run by recalled Lucas Moura.

After the win, Jose Mourinho's Spurs moved to seventh place with 36 points from 22 games, above Chelsea on goal difference before their match against bottom club Sheffield United later, whereas, Sam Allardyce's West Brom are 19th with 12 points from 23 games, 11 points below 17th-placed Burnley, and their hopes of avoiding relegation are looking forlorn.

