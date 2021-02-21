Graeme Swann names key player for England in the pink-ball Test

Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons veteran pacer James Anderson can swing the ongoing four-Test series in favour of England. The much-talked-about Test series between India and England is locked at 1-1 following the first two Tests with the next match – pink-ball Test – scheduled to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24.

Swann, who has shared the dressing room with Anderson during his 60-Test career, was however baffled with England's decision to rest the paceman in the second Test, which the visitors lost by 317 runs.

“I believe this series is absolutely on a knife-edge,” said Swann as quoted by Mirror. “It is a brilliant place for England to be, and they've got a great chance to go ahead once more.

ALSO READ: Focus on cricket, not on pitch: Rohit Sharma's message to experts

“I'm full of optimism going into this game, mainly due to Jimmy coming back. He was irrepressible in the first match, and he just keeps defying the odds and gets better and better.

“I do wonder though, Jimmy is coming to the back end of his career and he is bowling better than ever before. What are we shielding him for?

Swann, lavishing high praise on Anderson, said he is the kingpin of the England pace attack and the line-up should be built around him while adding Anderson should be the first name in the England Test team during the Ashes.

ALSO READ: On the cusp of 100th Test, Delhi's 'lambu' stands tall

“Jimmy doesn't get fatigued when he's bowling like this. He is the kingpin of the attack. You build an attack around him. I can't wait to see him go again

“What his plan is for the Ashes later in the year I don't know, but I can't see any reason why you wouldn't have him first name on the team sheet, before Joe Root.”