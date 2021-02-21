Focus on cricket, not on pitch: Rohit Sharma's message to experts

Rohit Sharma on Sunday responded to the criticism around Indian pitches after a number of former England and Australian cricketers and experts termed the pitch in Chennai for the second Test as "sub-standard". Rohit, ahead of the much-awaited pink-ball Test against England in Ahmedabad, said that home teams are bound to take advantage of their conditions while adding that the Indian team never complains about conditions when they tour overseas.

Rohit had a clear message for experts as he said that they should focus on cricket and not the pitches as it is the same for both teams. The limited-overs vice-captain further said that players need to adapt to different conditions and that is the beauty of cricket in the home and away series.

"The pitch is the same for both teams. I don't know why there's so much talk about the pitch. People say that the pitch shouldn't be a certain type of way, but they have been like this in India for years. Every team plays to their strengths at home, and similarly, we do what our team prefers in India,” Rohit said in the virtual press conference.

"We need to go with our team's preference. That's the meaning of home advantage. Else, just take it away. The ICC should come up with a uniform rule everywhere for pitches in India and outside India. When we go abroad, people make our life difficult. I don't think pitchers should be debated at all. Debates can be held on players, their performances, and how they are batting or bowling, but don't debate pitches. Both teams play on the same pitch and whoever plays better wins."

"As batsmen, we never think about the pitch. We only think about our plans. If it's a turning pitch, whether we have to play the sweep or come down the track. If it's a seaming pitch, whether we have to leave balls, stand outside the crease or play defensively.

"We need to prepare our mind according to the pitch. You are at this level playing for India because you know how to adjust to the conditions. In these challenging conditions, you need to prove that. Team India loves playing in challenging conditions, where things are against you,” Rohit, who slammed a classic 161 in the second Test against England in Chennai.

However, the Indian opener gave a slight hint on what to expect from the pitch in Ahmedabad as he said that it is going to be on similar lines to what the cricket world witnessed in Chennai.

"Still, early days to talk about the pitch, I do not see anything changing in the pitch, what we played in the second Test, it is going to be more or less the same, it is going to turn a little, we are preparing according to that, when the day comes, we still need to assess the conditions, it has been a while since a last international game was played here," he added.

The third match, the pink-ball Test, is set to played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad – the world's largest stadium. While both England and Indian players have been lavishly praising the facilities in Motera Stadium, Rohit said he cannot wait to see the spectators flocking into the stadium.

"It is the largest stadium in the world, we were all excited to come down to the ground and see the outfield, we had a couple of good sessions, the facility looks quite good. We have got a gym inside the ground, it looks a pretty good stadium and I cannot wait to see the spectators coming around and seeing the pink-ball Test."

With the series firmly locked at 1-1, the Virat Kohli-led side would be looking to take the lead in the four-Test series when they take the field in Ahmedabad on February 24.