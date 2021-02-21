Can Ashwin make a comeback in India's limited overs team? Sunil Gavaskar opines

Ravichandran Ashwin has been India's one of the biggest match-winners in the longest format of the game. While Ashwin continues to impress in the Indian Premier League and domestic tournaments when it comes to white-ball cricket, the veteran hasn't been able to make a comeback in the Indian squad in the shorter formats of the game.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in his opinion on Ashwin as he made a bold claim on his future in white-ball cricket for India. Gavaskar has said that there is no place for Ashwin in India's limited-overs squad. However, the Indian legend said that Ashwin will represent India in Test cricket for half a dozen years more.

Citing Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya's place in India's limited-overs squad, Gavaskar said Ashwin doesn't fit in the squad due to the current team balance.

“I somehow don’t think he will now make a comeback in the Indian limited-overs team because India have found in Hardik Pandya the all-rounder at No.7, there is Ravindra Jadeja and then they will have three seamers or maybe one spinner and two-seamers,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“I don’t think he will fit into the squad at the moment and therefore, he will be a Test match player for the next half a dozen years at least,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ashwin continues to shatter record books in Test cricket. In 76 Test matches, Ashwin has scalped 394 wickets while also accumulating 2626 runs at an average of 28.2. With two more Test matches remaining in the series against England, Ashwin is eyeing 400 Test wickets to add another feather to his illustrious cap.

India will next face England in the third match, which will be a pink-ball Test, starting from February 24 in Ahmedabad.