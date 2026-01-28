/Graeme Smith underlines key factor in potential SA20 expansion, says 'want to keep the league competitive'

It was yet another season and yet another success for SunRisers Eastern Cape as they lifted their third SA20 title with a thrilling win over Pretoria Capitals on Sunday (Jan 25). The six-wicket win was their third success since the competition started. The SA20, which already has a dedicated set of fans, could expand in the future with the league set to enter a new cycle from 2028. However, expanding the league from six to eight teams will come with a set of challenges.

Smith opens up on SA20 expansion

Speaking on the same, SA20 Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith opened up on the challenges. According to him, the league won’t expand until 2028 as per current commitments, but doing so in the future will come up with a certain set of challenges. Smith reckons that expanding teams will require a larger pool of homegrown players.

"If teams expand, tournaments would be longer, so scheduling with Cricket South Africa’s Future Tours Program is crucial," Smith explained in the post-season press meet.

"From 2027, the cycle shifts and expansion means adding 25-30 more South African cricketers. Maintaining league competitiveness is key as you consider these changes.

“These are things and which venues do you go to, and then obviously the investors. We do get approached by potential investors that are interested, but it's a whole complex thing that needs to be. Once Cricket South Africa and our shareholders decide what they want to do, then we've got to do the work,” Smith added.

SunRisers emerge victorious

Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinched their third SA20 title in four seasons with a memorable six-wicket victory over Pretoria Capitals (PC) at Newlands, overcoming early trouble to chase down 159 with four balls to spare after batting heroics from Matthew Breetzke and captain Tristan Stubbs.

After being put into bat by the captain, Pretoria Capitals were lifted by a brilliant century from Dewald Brevis, who scored 101 off 56 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes, and carried his side to 158 for 7 after they had lost two wickets for just one run on the board early on. Brevis stitched a 96-run partnership with Bryce Parsons and struck the majority of the boundaries in the innings, but received little support from the rest of the lineup.

However, Brevis’s efforts went in vain with SunRisers lifting their third title infour seasons.