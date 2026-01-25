/Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: When and where to watch match live streaming in India?

Pretoria Capitals will go up against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 2025-26 final on Sunday (Jan 25) at Newlands in Cape Town, with both teams aiming to deliver their best performance as they compete for the championship. Pretoria Capitals were the first team to secure a spot in the final, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape took a longer route to get there but will be full of confidence as they prepare to play their fourth SA20 final in a row. The Capitals came out on top the last time these two teams met and will be hoping for a similar result. However, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, will be looking to step up their game and maintain their winning momentum.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final - Live streaming details

As the final between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 final?

The final between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take place on Sunday (Jan 25), at Newlands in Cape Town, starting at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 final?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the final between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Where to livestream Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 final?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the final between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the final between Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final - Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Jonny Bairstow, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, James Coles, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Christopher King, JP King, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Mitchell Van Buuren, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory and Allah Ghazanfar