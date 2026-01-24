/Dewald Brevis full of praise for 'mentor' Sourav Ganguly ahead of SA20 final, says 'you learn a lot, but...'

Pretoria Capitals are one step away from the SA20 title as they take on SunRisers Eastern Cape in the summit clash on Sunday (Jan 24) at Newlands in Cape Town. In what will be a repeat of the final from the inaugural season of the SA20, Pretoria will be bidding on the young shoulders of Dewald Brevis as he gets ready to make his mark in the final. Brevis played a match-winning 75-run knock in the SA20 Qualifier 1 and will be eager to deliver his side’s maiden title on Sunday as he looks to continue with the brilliant form.

Brevis speaks on Ganguly and other mentors

Ahead of the final, Brevis answered some key questions on his team’s approach and how excited he is to deliver the SA20 title. He opened up on how important it is to spend time with mentors like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and others. Interestingly, Ganguly is currently in charge of the Pretoria side in the SA20 and has enjoyed a stellar run so far, with them standing a win away from the title.

“As a young player, it’s great to work alongside coaches and with a lot of players like MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming and others. You do learn a lot, but it's the time you spend off the field that we really learn so much, like the smaller things in life. That's really what matters,” Brevis said while answering WION’s Aditya Pimpale during the JioStar Press Room.

“Like when you see how people are as a person, the character, I think that's super important. But to be able to have a coach like Sourav Ganguly here with us means a lot. I think if you ask all our young players, even older players, like we all learned a lot from Sourav sir.

Bryce Parsons played a key role in Qualifier 1 for Pretoria Capitals as they punched their direct ticket to the final. Parsons played a blistering knock of 60 runs and laid the foundation for the win. Brevis praised his seniors for mentoring young players like Parsons, who have become instant hits.

“Bryce Parsons learned a lot and you could see it in the previous game when you looked at him the way he played. And just for myself, I really can say with all honesty, like I grew a lot in this last month, just how I feel when I'm out there, how clear and just small things. And there's more of a calmness, I would say, because we have people like Sourav Ganguly in the dressing room,” Brevis added.

The SA20 final will start at 7:00 p.m. IST (3:30 p.m. local time) on Sunday as both teams push for the title at Newlands, Cape Town.