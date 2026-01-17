/Mark Boucher backs SA20 for success, emphasises 'they will have more teams if...'

The SA20 season four is all set for the Playoffs as South Africa’s top franchise league looks to make its mark on the global stage. While teams continue to impress, it is the off-field and on-field development that is now making rounds. Opening on the same was former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher as he opened on the league’s status and how it can expand beyond six teams.

Boucher opens up on SA20 status

“The window can't be too long, you know, there are so many different franchise tournaments going on around the world at the moment. I think the time SA20 is using at the moment is the right time and also we have the holiday season at that time as well. To be honest, this is the reason why we have a lot of crowd during the SA20 season,” Boucher said while answering WION’s Aditya Pimpale on the sidelines of the SA20.

Asked whether the SA20 should increase the number of teams for the upcoming seasons, Boucher emphasised the factor of venues. According to him, currently, logistical reasons could restrict more teams from joining SA20 in the future or unless a certain number of seasons are played.

“I don’t think they will have more teams in the SA20 until a certain number of seasons have been played. However, even if they consider expanding the tournament, the big question is where the teams are going to be based, and what the venues? So it is difficult to see in the near future that the SA20 will expand beyond six teams,” Boucher said on the expansion of the SA20.

“Maybe with an IPL owner, we might have an expanded SA20, but that will be up to Graeme Smith and others to answer. But honestly, there are a lot of things that you have to consider before you just say,” added Boucher.

Currently, SA20 is set for the Playoffs as Pretoria Capitals, SunRisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals have booked their place. The final Playoff spot could go down to the wire as three teams are battling for it.