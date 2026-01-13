/6 in 12 days: Meet batters to retire out in T20s in 2026

Nic Maddison (Jan 3 in BBL ), Jeet Rawal (Jan 4 in Super Smash), Xavier Bell (Jan 4 in Super Smash), Roston Chase (Jan 7 in SA20), Tim Pringle (Jan 8 in Super Smash), and Mohammad Rizwan (Jan 12 in BBL) are the batters to be retired out in T20s in 2026.
Nic Maddison was the first batter to be retired out in 2026. The moment came in Big Bash League (BBL) on January 3 in Sydney. Maddison was batting at 30 off 26 balls with just two sixes and a strike rate of 115.38.
Jeet Rawal was batting at 23 off 28 balls - a crime in T20s - during New Zealand's Super Smash for Northern District on January 4 in Mount Maunganui when he was pulled out from the crease by the team.
Xavier Bell was batting on 9 of 13 balls along with Jeet Rawal during New Zealand's Super Smash for Northern District on January 4 in Mount Maunganui when he was too asked by the team to retire out.
Roston Chase was batting on 25 off 15 balls for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 on January 7 in Durban when he became the fourth batter this year to be retired out.
Tim Pringle was suffering on 5 off 12 balls when Northern District decided to retire him out on January 8 in New Zealand's Super Smash match against Canterbury in Hamilton. The decision worked as ND added 103 runs in the remaining 8 overs after Pringle came back in the hut and went on to win the match.
Pak batter Moahmmad Rizwan is the latest to be retired out in 2026. He was batting at 26 off 23 ball with a strike rate of just 113 for Melbourne Renegades in BBL on January 12 in Sydney when the team pulled him out.