/6 in 12 days: Meet batters to retire out in T20s in 2026

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 13, 2026, 15:11 IST | Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 15:11 IST

Nic Maddison (Jan 3 in BBL ), Jeet Rawal (Jan 4 in Super Smash), Xavier Bell (Jan 4 in Super Smash), Roston Chase (Jan 7 in SA20), Tim Pringle (Jan 8 in Super Smash), and Mohammad Rizwan (Jan 12 in BBL) are the batters to be retired out in T20s in 2026.

Nic Maddison (Sydney Thunder) in BBL
(Photograph: X/BBL)

Nic Maddison was the first batter to be retired out in 2026. The moment came in Big Bash League (BBL) on January 3 in Sydney. Maddison was batting at 30 off 26 balls with just two sixes and a strike rate of 115.38.

Jeet Rawal (Northern Districts) in Super Smash
(Photograph: AFP)

Jeet Rawal was batting at 23 off 28 balls - a crime in T20s - during New Zealand's Super Smash for Northern District on January 4 in Mount Maunganui when he was pulled out from the crease by the team.

Xavier Bell (Northern District) in Super Smash
(Photograph: Northern District Cricket)

Xavier Bell was batting on 9 of 13 balls along with Jeet Rawal during New Zealand's Super Smash for Northern District on January 4 in Mount Maunganui when he was too asked by the team to retire out.

Roston Chase (Pretoria Capitals) in SA20
(Photograph: AFP)

Roston Chase was batting on 25 off 15 balls for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 on January 7 in Durban when he became the fourth batter this year to be retired out.

Tim Pringle (Northern District) in Super Smash
(Photograph: AFp)

Tim Pringle was suffering on 5 off 12 balls when Northern District decided to retire him out on January 8 in New Zealand's Super Smash match against Canterbury in Hamilton. The decision worked as ND added 103 runs in the remaining 8 overs after Pringle came back in the hut and went on to win the match.

Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades) in BBL
(Photograph: AFP)

Pak batter Moahmmad Rizwan is the latest to be retired out in 2026. He was batting at 26 off 23 ball with a strike rate of just 113 for Melbourne Renegades in BBL on January 12 in Sydney when the team pulled him out.

