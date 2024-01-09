Golf legend Tiger Woods and Nike's age-old partnership ends

Golf legend Tiger Wood and Nike have decided to split up after being partners for 27 years. Both announced on their social media handles about this breakup, with Woods saying he was fortunate to join hands with one of the iconic brands worldwide. While Nike, on their Instagram handle, bid adieu to Woods, saying he challenged everything and everyone and that Nike is grateful for the partnership.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods wrote on X.

In 1996, Nike even launched the iconic ‘Hello World’ commercial, based on Wood’s professional debut, where he started the presser with, “I guess, hello world, huh?”

Meanwhile, his relationship with Nike stayed intact even though several top brands decided to split up with Woods following his sex scandal and DUI arrest in 2017.

Although, at one point, Wood’s Nike deal was worth $20 million a year, it grew ten-fold to $200 million a year in 2013 after Woods had signed multiple deals with the shoe brand for nearly three decades.

Why is Nike separating from Woods?

Eric Smallwood, the president of Apex Marketing Group - a sports and entertainment firm that evaluates sponsorships and advertising campaigns, raised questions over the shock split up, asking if this happened because Tiger is nearing the end of his career.