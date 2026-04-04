/Gennaro Gattuso officially steps down as Italy national team coach after failure to reach 2026 FIFA World Cup

A series of exits in Italian football continued on Friday (April 3) as head coach Gennaro Gattuso became the latest member to step down from his duties. Just days after Italy’s failed bid to qualify for a third straight FIFA World Cup, Italian football has been going through a series of changes and exits, with FA chief Gabriele Gravina handing over his resignation on Thursday. Also on Thursday, Gianluigi Buffon stepped aside from his duties as head of delegation after Italy failed to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gattuso officially steps down as head coach

Defeat on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tuesday's qualification play-off final ultimately cost Gattuso his job, as the man who hired him also stepped down as president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

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"With a heavy heart, and having fallen short of the goal we set ourselves, I feel my time as head coach of the national team has come to an end," Gattuso said in a statement.

"The Azzurri shirt is the most precious thing in football, and for that reason it's only right to make way immediately for the federation's future decisions.

"It has been an honour to lead the national team, especially with a group of players who have shown such commitment and dedication."

Gabriele Gravina had asked Gattuso to stay on immediately after elimination in Zenica, but his departure, and that of national team general manager Gianluigi Buffon, paved the way for the 48-year-old's exit after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

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Gattuso took charge of Italy in June last year following the sacking of Luciano Spalletti, himself a victim of a dismal title defence at Euro 2024 and a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Erling Haaland's Norway in their first World Cup qualifier. His record is impressive on paper, with six wins, one defeat and one draw in eight matches with 22 goals scored and 10 conceded.

But that draw was the 1-1 with Bosnia, which preceded a penalty shoot-out in which Italy missed twice, while the loss was another humiliating one to Norway, this time 4-1 at the San Siro.

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Gattuso was considered by many a strange choice to replace Spalletti due to his spotty club coaching record, and he was heavily criticised after Tuesday's elimination. Italy were second best nearly the whole game, and completely conceded the initiative when Alessandro Bastoni was sent off not long before half-time. Bosnia could easily have won the game in normal time, but once Italy managed to get to the shoot-out, Gattuso selected inexperienced Pio Esposito to take the first penalty, which the 20-year-old smashed over the bar.