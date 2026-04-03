/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about DC vs MI match no 8 timing, squad, H2H & more

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first home game of IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (Apr 4). Both teams began their campaigns with victories and will be looking to build on that momentum in the upcoming matches of the tournament. Ahead of the clash, here’s all you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head record and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the DC vs MI clash in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have clashed 37 times in the Indian Premier League, with MI winning 21 matches and DC claiming victory in 16 encounters.

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What is the venue for the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.8?

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be the venue for the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.8.

When will the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.8?

The DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.8 will start at 3:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.8?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.8 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.8?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match No.8 in India.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair and Sahil Parakh