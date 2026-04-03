/Puka Nacua Lawsuit: Attorney says Rams WR entered rehab for ‘personal growth’ prior to anti-semitic charges

NFL franchise Los Angeles Ram wide receiver Puka Nacua is in hot soup again for alleged anti-semitic remark and biting a woman. The Rams WR is currently in rehab, which he entered before a woman sued her for the alleged charges, according to his attorney. Nacua, in last December, had issued an apology after landing in trouble over making a gesture which was anti-semitic in nature. This is though, the attorney categorically denies all the charges against him including that bit the woman who filed the case against him. Nacua, meanwhile, plans to remain in rehab for his own personal behaviour growth.

What anti-semitic comment did Nacua make?

According to the lawsuit, Madison Atiabi and her attorney Joseph Kar claim that Nacua said "fuck all Jews" during a New Year's eve dinner in LA last year. Atiabi, who is Jewish, said that the comment made her "immediately felt uncomfortable and emotionally distressed."

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She also alleged in the lawsuit that the WR later in the night bit her on the shoulder which left teeth marks. The lawsuit also claimed that Nacua also bit her friend on thumb "with such force that her companion screamed in acute pain”.

What did Nacua's lawyer say about the charges?

Nacua's lawyer Levi McCathern dismissed all the charges including calling the biting bit as "horseplay." McCathern, while speaking to the California Post, also added that "multiple sober witnesses have stated unequivocally that Puka never made the comments Ms Atiabi claims."

Why is Nacua in rehab?

According to McCarthern, Nacua checked in in the rehab prior to the lawsuit filed against him last month "to improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life."

"He was in [rehab] a substantial period of time before any of these allegations broke ... and he’s scheduled to be there for a while longer,” added the lawyer.