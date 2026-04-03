Football World Cup 2026 | 'Most inaccessible to date': FIFA raises top final ticket prices to $10,990 from $1,600 in 2022

In a new set of tickets release after all 48 teams were finalized for the Football World Cup 2026, FIFA has increased the top ticket price of World Cup final to $10,990. For context, the price of top ticket in 2022 World Cup final was $1,600. The surge comes as FIFA is using the dynamic ticket price system which increases or decreases the ticket price as per the demand. The system has been criticised world wide by fans who are accusing FIFA of making the game out of bounds for the spectators. FIFA, on the other hand, has said that the income from ticket will help grow the grassroot football across the globe.

What is the price of other FIFA World Cup final tickets?

The organization had released the tickets for 17 group stage matches and the final on Wednesday (Apr 1). The ticket prices for the final in the cheaper category were also higher that the previous phase of ticket sale. In the last wave, the priciest ticket for World Cup 2026 final was $8,860 which now stands at $10,990. As for the cheaper tickets, Category 2 tickets now cost $7,380, up from $5,575 in December, while Category 3 tickets cost $5,785, increased from $4,185.

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FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, meanwhile, has hailed the entire process of dynamic pricing while saying in January that the FIFA had gotten the amount to "for 1,000 years of World Cups at once”.

US Congress members not happy about it