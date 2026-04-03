/IPL 2026 | 'Every home team is a challenge': MI coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of DC clash

Mumbai Indians are set to take on Delhi Capitals in their second group-stage match of IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (Apr 4). Head coach Mahela Jayawardene emphasised that playing away from home in the IPL is never easy, as every host team presents a tough challenge. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Jayawardene noted that Delhi will also be playing their first match at this venue this season, so the conditions should be similar for both teams.

"It should be a good match. They are a very good team. In IPL, every home team is a challenge. First game for them here as well, so that's probably a slight advantage for us," said Jayawardene during the press conference.

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Mumbai Indians come into the game with confidence after a remarkable win over Kolkata Knight Riders, where they successfully chased down a huge target of 221. Notably, this marks the first time in 14 years, since the 2012 season, that Mumbai has opened their campaign with a victory.

MI registered a dominant six-wicket victory over KKR. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma helped the Mumbai Indians secure their biggest run-chase in IPL history. The chase required something special and Mumbai's openers delivered exactly that.



Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls), along with Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls), dismantled the KKR bowling attack, as the duo added a century stand.



Jayawardene als stressed the need to focus on playing the best cricket and sticking to the strength of the team.



"We are still trying to stick to our strengths, and that's what we have been doing. We have to see things differently, as per the conditions. We'll prepare the best we can. We respect every opponent, and we will try to play our best cricket," said Jayawardene.