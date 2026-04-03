/Premier League: When can Arsenal finally end their 22 year title drought?

The Premier League title race will start its final showdown on Saturday (April 4) as teams return to action for one final time before the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Americas. While the race for Premier League title, European places and desperation to avoid drop remains intense, eyes will be on Arsenal as they try to end their 22-year wait for the title. The Gunners are close to getting the job done with only eight matches to go in the Premier League season, so here is a look at when the Gunners could actually seal the title.

What is the current scenario?

As things stand, on Friday (April 3) at the time of writing, Arsenal are the league leaders with 70 points from 31 matches. They still have seven matches in hand and can reach a maximum of 91 points if they win all their matches. On the other hand, Manchester City remain Arsenal’s nearest rivals and have 61 points from 30 matches and can reach a maximum of 85 points. This means Arsenal should drop at least seven points from now to the end of the season while needing Manchester City to collect maximum points.

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What is the practical scenario?

Practically, Arsenal need a maximum of 16 points from a possible 21 to clinch the Premier League title. If Mikel Arteta’s men collect 16 points, they will lift the Premier League title no matter what happens with Pep Guardiola and his men. Arsenal’s run of fixtures contains matches against Bournemouth (home), Manchester City (away), Newcastle United (home), Fulham (home), West Ham United (away), Burnley (home) and Crystal Palace (away).

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Considering the majority of the teams Arsenal will face are in the bottom half of the Premier League, collecting 16 points won’t be a huge deal. Assuming the Gunners lose against Manchester City on April 19 and they win their remaining matches, they can lift the Premier League title on the final day of the season on May 24 against Crystal Palace, provided Manchester City don’t drop any points in their remaining matches.

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However, if City keep on leaking points, the Gunners can seal the title even before the final day of the season. The equation will solely depend on the number of points City will drop and Arsenal don’t drop any to keep their fate in their own hands.