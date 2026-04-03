/IPL 2026: RCB’s Jitesh Sharma makes bold claim after positive start, says 'we are here to...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a brilliant start to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season as they defeated Rajasthan Royals in the first match. Now with added confidence, RCB star Jitesh Sharma has backed his side to dominate and defend the IPL title they won in 2025. The star wicketkeeper-batter also spoke on missing out on the Indian squad during the T20 World Cup 2026, where the Men in Blue won the tournament.

Jitesh clears intent for RCB

“This is not a one-year thing. We are here to dominate. I want to prove that what happened last season was not a one-off. Winning the first trophy for RCB was a magical feeling. The greatest satisfaction was knowing that I had contributed to it. That is a moment I will always be proud of,” Jitesh said on the RCB podcast.

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Jitesh credited Dinesh Karthik for helping shape his growth over the past year. He added that Karthik also encouraged him to step away briefly and recover emotionally.

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“A lot of the credit for my growth goes to DK 'anna'. He helped me understand my game better, use my strengths properly and improve mentally. DK asked me to take a break, put the bat away for a while and spend time with my family and friends. That helped me reset.”

On missing out on the India selection, he said the larger ambition remains unchanged.

“Playing for India is still the ultimate goal. I felt I did my part, so I have no regrets. Now it is about staying ready and finding the next opportunity.”

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RCB take on CSK

RCB are next in action on Sunday when they face five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK lost their opening match against Rajasthan Royals, while RCB got the better of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match. A win for RCB will see them establish a good start in command of a Playoff place.