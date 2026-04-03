/IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma fined for code of conduct breach in KKR vs SRH

India star opener Abhishek Sharma has been penalised by the Indian Premier League following his team’s victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday (Apr 2). The all-rounder received a 25 per cent deduction from his match fee along with one demerit point for using inappropriate language during the game. The match referee found him guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with the use of offensive or profane language that can be heard by spectators or broadcast audiences. The 25-year-old accepted the charge and the penalty from the IPL.

In an official statement, the IPL confirmed that he committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 and as per the regulations, the match referee’s decision in such cases is final.

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"Abhishek Sharma, All-rounder, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday. He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," read the statement from the IPL.

The exact moment wasn’t officially confirmed, but it likely happened when he got out in a close call. Varun Chakravarthy took a catch near the boundary and even though the replay was unclear, Abhishek was given out, which made him frustrated.

Despite the incident, Abhishek bounced back strongly after a quiet outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played an aggressive knock of 48 runs off just 21 deliveries, hitting four fours and four sixes. His contribution helped Hyderabad post a huge total of 226, before they bowled KKR out for 161 in 16 overs to secure a convincing win.