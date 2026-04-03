/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about CSK vs PBKS match no 7 timing, squad, H2H & more

Chennai Super Kings will host Punjab Kings in their first home match of IPL 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (Apr 3). CSK will be aiming to improve across all departments after an eight-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their opening match. Last season’s finalists, Punjab Kings, began their campaign with a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh and will look to carry that momentum forward, while CSK will be eager to bounce back.

Ahead of the clash, here’s all you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head record and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the CSK vs PBKS clash in IPL history?

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Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have clashed 32 times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK winning 16 matches and LSG claiming victory in 15 encounters.

What is the venue for the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.7?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the venue for the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.7.

When will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.7?

The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.7 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.7?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.7 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.7?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match No.7 in India.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan and Ayush Mhatre