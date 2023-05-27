French Open Preview: Novak Djokovic eyes record 23rd Grand Slam title as Alcaraz, Ruud stand in way

Novak Djokovic will eye a place in the history books as he chases yet another French Open title with Rafael Nadal not participating in the Paris Grand Slam. An unprecedented 23rd title will be on the agenda for Djokovic which will see him crowned as the most successful men’s singles player ahead of Nadal and Roger Federer. Standing in his way will be world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, former French Open runners-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud for the upcoming two weeks. Off the back of his first ever title on clay in Rome, @DaniilMedwed comes to Paris with higher expectations. #RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2023 × Djokovic eyes place in history book Having captured his 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open, Djokovic will be prepared to add yet another to his trophy cabinet. A win at this Roland-Garros will also see him close the gap on the all-time most singles titles of Margaret Court with 24. As things stand, the two-time champion is set to face stern competition from US Open champion Alcaraz as he has been knocking on the doors for a while for a big title.

Alcaraz is looked at as the successor to Rafael Nadal, with the latter not participating in the tournament due to a hip issue. Stefanos Tsitsipas is another contender who can put a spanner in the work of Djokovic having come close in the 2021 edition. Tsitsipas recently parted ways with his coach but still has enough in his arsenal to upset the odds. His clay court record also makes good reading having won the Monte Carlo Open in 2022.

Daniil Medvedev is also another contender to lift holy-grail as he comes with fresh memories of winning the Italian Open. Last year he missed the French Open with a hernia surgery and also remains the only man to have defeated Djokovic in a Grand Slam final. He won the 2021 US Open final to deny the Serb an opportunity to win a season Grand Slam.

Other top contenders in the Men’s draw remain, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, and Andrey Rublev. Rune was runner-up in the recently concluded Italian Open while Rublev pocketed the Monte Carlo and has enough in the bank to go all the way and win the title. Iga Swiatek favourite in Women’s draw? Iga Swiatek, defending champion will be the favourite to win clinch another title at the French capital but standing in her way will be Australian Open champion and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina respectively. The latter also comes with momentum on her side having won the Wimbledon title and the Italian Open.

