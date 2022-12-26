France legend Zinedine Zidane could be Brazil's next coach - Reports

World Cup-winner with France Zinedine Zidane is the front-runner to become Brazil’s next head coach, as per a report in French newspaper, L’Equipe. Zidane, whose record as a club manager is magnificent having won three back-to-back Champions League title with Spanish side Real Madrid during his first stint, could well replace Tite, who left Brazil squad following 2022 World Cup debacle.

In Qatar this time, Brazil again failed to put hands on trophy as they got knocked out in the quarters by last time’s finalist Croatia in the penalty shootout.

Now, as per the report, the Brazil federation wants to hire a foreign coach and the potential names that are doing the rounds other than Zidane are Carlo Ancelloti, Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Rafael Benitez.

Not only Brazil, France are also believed to have thought of replacing current manager Didier Deschamps - who has been at the helm since 2012, with the French legend. Although there is no confirmation of the same, if ever that happens in future, Zidane would be in reckoning straight away.

Meanwhile, Zidane is currently out of job after leaving Real Madrid in May last year.

How Brazil fared at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil started off brilliantly after beating Serbia 2-0 in their opening match. Against Switzerland in their following game, the former five-time winners won the contest 1-0 while against Cameroon in their last encounter, the injury-hit Brazilian team suffered a shocking 0-1 defeat.

Come the knockouts, they thrashed South Korea 4-0 and looked dominant in their quest to win the World Cup after 20 years. Although a few of the star players were ruled out of the competition by then, return of Neymar boosted their camp’s confidence heading into the crucial quarterfinal match against Croatia.