Formula One: Daniel Ricciardo replaces Nyck de Vries in AlphaTauri, to compete at Hungarian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo is back in Formula One. The driver, however, will race for AlphaTauri as a replacement for Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season. Ricciardo is associated with Red Bull Racing and and will join AlphaTauri on loan.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday and Red Bull boss Christian Horner said: "It is great to see Daniel hasn't lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his sim sessions translate on track. His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive, and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri."

Welcoming him to the team, Team Principal Franz Tost said, "I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team." Daniel is back! 👊@danielricciardo, on loan from @redbullracing, will be racing for us for the remainder of the #F1 season, starting from the Hungarian GP.



Read more 👇 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) July 11, 2023 × "There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner. I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

In August last year, the eight-time racer had announced that he'll not be competing in the 2023 season for which he had joined Red Bull Racing as the third driver.

Speaking on his inclusion, Ricciardo said, "I’m stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!"

Ricciardo, last month, had told ESPN in a chat that he would like to end his career with a return to Red Bull Racing - a team he had quit in 2018. Overall, the Australian has 32 podium finishes and eight wins in his career in 232 starts.

A stint with AlphaTauri could certainly pave the way for Ricciardo to be one of the two drivers for Red Bull, especially with Sergio Perez struggling behind runway season leader Max Verstappen.

