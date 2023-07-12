NBA: Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving signs five-year shoe deal with Chinese brand ANTA

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has singed a new shoe deal. The All-Star guard has now associated himself with the Chinese sports brand ANTA in the new partnership. The news was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania in a tweet. The lucrative new shoe deal for Irving will also give him the ability to recruit/sign players and other collaborators, and bring a level of manufacturing to the United States to kickstart ANTA’s process to fully distribute in US. https://t.co/mmelAU9Ffp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 12, 2023 × Irving will also serve as the Chief Creative Officer of the brand during his five-year partnership. The brand, in a release, said that the player's signature shoes and the lifestyle footwear would be unveiled early next year.

Before partnering with the Chinese brand, Irving was associated with Nike. He was one of the 20 players in the NBA history to have his own signature sneakers with the brand. He got his own Nike shoes in 2014.

His ties with Nike were severed by the company in December last year when he got mired in a film promotion controversy on social media. The movie had some anti-semitic tropes. Kyrie refused to apologise for promoting the film. Following the row, Nike cancelled the launch of his new signature sneaker - Kyrie 8.

The guard was earning nearly $11 million per year on his shoe deal with Nike as per reports and his shoe line was one of the most popular ones at Nike.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," Nike said in a statement last year following the controversy. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Irving was traded to the Mavericks in February earlier this year following a tumultuous stay in Brooklyn. Last month, he signed a three-year $126 million deal to continue to stay in Dallas.

Irving, an eight-time All-Star averages 23.4 points and 5.7 assist in his career overall.

