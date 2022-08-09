Former world No. 1 Serena Williams drops a bomb, announces her retirement

Former world number one Serena Williams returned to the court after a year during Wimbledon 2022, where she bowed out in her opening round in the women's singles. Since then, speculations were rife that the 23-time Grand Slam winner will very soon announce her retirement from the game.

On Tuesday (August 09), Serena dropped a bomb and claimed she is set to retire, in her unique style. She said she is "evolving away from tennis" as she hinted at retiring from her beloved sport. This comes after Williams' second singles match post her return, where she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach Toronto Open's second round.

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in an article in Vogue. "It doesn`t feel like a modern word to me. I`ve been thinking of this as a transition but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I`m up to is evolution. I`m here to tell you that I`m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she said.

"A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family." Later, Williams spoke in an Instagram post about the time to move in a "different direction."

"That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. "But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I`m gonna relish these next few weeks," Serena added.

The US sensation has won as many as 23 Grand Slam titles and her last title came in 2017. Thus, the 40-year-old will be determined to bow out from the sport on a high by winning the forthcoming US Open. The upcoming showpiece event kicks off on August 29 with the finale on September 11.