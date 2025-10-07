/Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez was stabbed during altercation with 69-year-old truck driver and is now facing prison time

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is looking at jail time after being stabbed in a fight with a truck driver. The development comes after new charges were added to former QB's already pending three charges. The latest one is felony battery under which Sanchez, who was involved in a fight outside a hotel on the weekend, could face a jail sentence up to six years and a $10,000 fine. The latest charges were brought against him on Monday as he stays hospitalized for the stab wounds sustained during the altercation.

What is the Sanchez case?

The former QB, who has worked as an analyst, was pepper sprayed and stabbed by a 69-year-old truck driver who has been named as PT in the police report. The incident happened in Indianapolis where Sanchez was present to cover the NFL game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. The altercation happened in the loading bay outside a hotel where 'PT' was waiting to pick up the used cooking oil.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Japanese football official jailed for viewing child pornography photos

PT, as per the police report, said Sanchez tried to enter the truck that is when he used pepper spray and stabbed him as he felt Sanchez 'trying to kill me.' Sanchez then threw PT against a dumpster and took off. Both parties involved suffered injuries with PT getting deep cuts on his face for his Sanchez has been charged with felony batter which pertains to 'serious bodily injury' along with battery with injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a vehicle charges as well.

What are the lawyers saying?