Former Manchester United star convicted for posting homophobic abuse online

A Paris court on Thursday convicted Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra for posting homophobic abuse online in 2019. Evra posted a highly homophobic and expletive-ridden monologue after United beat Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League clash.

Evra, who was not present in the court has been fined $1,078 and ordered to pay $2,156 compensation to two anti-campaign hate groups.

"The homophobic remarks of a personality like Patrice Evra fuel hatred and violence against LGBT people, in particular in countries where homosexuality is criminally repressed, like in Senegal, the country where Patrice Evra comes from," said the complainants' lawyers after the conviction.

What did Evra do?

Evra took to social media to post a video after his former side beat PSG in their own backyard, having lost the first leg at Old Trafford 2-0. After United overturned the fixture with a 3-1 scoreline at the Parc De Princes, Evra launched a scathing attack saying United's D team players had managed to beat the Ligue 1 champions.

"Even my cousin who is in the front [of the car] is p****d off. Paris, you are some f****ts, some f****ts, I'm telling you. We [United] put our D team [out] and we did you," Evra could be heard saying in the video.

"Some kids played, they used to clean my boots. They don't even have sperm [yet]. Paris, you are some p***ies. [Manchester United], they are men."

After the video went viral and received backlash for obvious reasons, Evra said the French media had twisted his words.

"They translate it as I am against gay people. I am not homophobic, I am 'Mr I love this game," he said in a video post on Twitter.

"I love everyone. So if I offended someone I apologise. But it is not my intention. I understand equality. You have to be free whatever you do in life," he added.

I love this game, and more importantly , I love EVERYONE. A quick message here to clear up any confusion! ❤️ #ILTG #positive4evra pic.twitter.com/92RuMIT9ao — Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 19, 2019 ×

Meanwhile, PSG released a statement condemning Evra for what the club considered were 'homophobic insults'.

"Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the homophobic insults proffered by Patrice Evra against the club, its representatives and former player [Jerome Rothen]," read the statement.

"The remarks were deeply shocking within the club, which was particularly committed to the values of respect and openness to others."

(With inputs from agencies)