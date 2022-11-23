Footballers' GORGEOUS Wives and Girlfriends who will be cheering at Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022

In the upcoming weeks, the stunning football stars are sure to grab the headlines. But GUESS WHAT? Their wives and girlfriends will also turn heads in addition to the football players at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The spouses and girlfriends of professional athletes are sometimes referred to as WAGs. The phrase was initially used to refer to England's WAGs during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, featuring Victoria Beckham, David Beckham's wife, and British music sensation Cheryl, who was then married to Ashley Cole. Now the term is widely used.

Georgina Rodriguez, 28

The model, who was born in Argentina, has 30 million Instagram followers. Her modelling career had been quite before she met Cristiano Ronaldo, but it quickly gained enormous fame once they started dating. On November 3, 2019, in Seville, Spain, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre. Since 2016, the pair has been living together. All eyes will be on the model as she supports her boyfriend, 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most well-known players in the World Cup. Undoubtedly one of the finest players in the game's history is from Portugal. Two of Ronaldo's six children are raised by Rodriguez, although one of their newborn twins died in delivery in April 2022, as per media reports.

Sasha Attwood, 25

Ten years ago, when they were 15 and 16, Jack Grealish and Sasha started dating. Although it is thought that they had a "on-off" relationship during their 20s, the couple has remained together all that time. Along with the families of the other footballers, the childhood girlfriend of Manchester City and England player Jack Grealish is lodging on the opulent MSC World Europa. The model, whose career has taken off, inked a lucrative contract with cosmetics giant L'Oreal in 2022. While attending St. Peter's Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull together, Sasha and Jack had their first encounter.

Antonela Roccuzzo, 34

Through her cousin Lucas Scaglia, a longtime family acquaintance, Antonela Roccuzzo was introduced to her husband Lionel Messi. According to Lucas' relative, the pair had known each other since they were little. Roccuzzo, who has been married to Argentina's and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi, 35, since 2017, received her dental training before switching to modelling. The couple started dating in 2008 and had been together since since they first met in their hometown of Rosario, Sante Fe, Argentina, more than 20 years ago. Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro are their sons.



Annekee Molenaar, 24

When Matthijs de Ligt, a 23-year-old soccer player, was acquired by the Bayern Munich squad, the model relocated to Germany. They met in 2018, and they are both from the Netherlands. The challenges Molenaar experiences with her body image have been well-documented. "I am not [happy] all the time and that's OK. I am human who is still learning not to set the bar too high. This is why I am now sharing this message in order to create a little bit more connection between me and you," she wrote on Instagram.



Rafaella Szabo, 34

Szabo is the wife of midfielder Axel Witsel, who became immensely popular for his time with Zenit and the Belgian national team. Szabo, a photographer by profession, wed the 33-year-old player for Atlético Madrid and the Belgian national team in 2015. They have three kids together.