Football: Three Spanish players confirm 'kiss' pressure on Jenni Hermoso

Three members of Spain's World Cup winning team, including 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, told a judge on Monday that teammate Jenni Hermoso had come under pressure after being forcibly kissed by former national federation president Luis Rubiales, according to legal sources.

Rubiales planted the kiss on Hermoso's lips after the World Cup final with the player claiming it was not consensual.

He resigned from his post last month after worldwide backlash against his actions.

Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodriguez confirmed that Rubiales' kiss on Hermoso was not consensual and that he and his entourage had then put pressure on the player after the act.

Barcelona players Putellas and Paredes were heard by video conference from the Catalan capital, while Real Madrid goalkeeper Rodriguez spoke in person at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain's main criminal court.

Rubiales, who has been charged with "sexual assault" as well as "coercion", has always maintained that the kiss was consensual.

He has already been banned by the judge from coming within 200 metres of Hermoso.

Jorge Vilda, who has been sacked as women's coach since the row blew up, and the federation's head of marketing Ruben Rivera are due in court on October 10 and men's coach Albert Luque on October 16.

