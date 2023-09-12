Football: Spanish court summons Luis Rubiales in kiss controversy; asked to appear on Friday

Controversial former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales has been summoned on Tuesday, September 12 by the Spanish authorities to appear before the court. Rubiales is facing trial in the Jenni Hermoso kiss controversy after the conclusion of the Women’s World Cup final in Australia in August. Rubiales, who resigned from his post on Sunday, has been asked to appear before the court on Friday.

Rubiales summoned

Rubiales, 46, has been summoned to appear at 1200 local time (2:30 PM IST) before an examining magistrate "to be heard as an accused" and to respond to accusations of "sexual assault", a Madrid court said in a statement Tuesday.

Rubiales has been subject to heavy criticism from the Spanish media and politicians after he caught the attention of the world in the wrong sequence of matters. Rubiales’ kiss to Hermoso received heavy criticism for kissing Hermoso in the post-match while he refused to initially resign from his office. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also deemed the 46-year-old’s action inappropriate.

"I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails," Rubiales wrote in an open letter on Sunday evening.

Judge Francisco de Jorge of the National Court admitted a complaint against Rubiales on Monday filed by Spanish prosecutors last week regarding alleged "crimes of sexual assault and "coercion".

In a dramatic turn of events in the last 48 hours, Rubiales resigned from his office while Hermoso returned to training for the first time since the World Cup. She had accused the RFEF chief of forcefully kissing her during the presentation ceremony when Spain beat England in the final. Spain won the contest 1-0 at in Sydney as they became the second nation to win both the men’s and women’s World Cup after Germany.

Hermoso had criticised the actions of the former Spanish chief’s action terming it as "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault.”

She even came out on social media and wrote "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part,” in regards to the controversy that has erupted in Spanish football. Hermoso will be expected to soon come back in action when she resumes playing for Mexican club Pachuca.

