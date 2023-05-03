Football: Ronaldo tops Forbes list of highest-paid athlete in 2023 after moving to Saudi

Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary while Paris St Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.

Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi soccer club on a deal until 2025 after leaving Manchester United last year, earned $136 million with Forbes saying his annual playing salary went up to an estimated $75 million.

Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($219.98 million).

PSG forward Messi, 35, was next on the list after bringing home a combined $130 million while club teammate and France captain Mbappe -- the youngest on the list at 24 -- earned $120 million to sit third.

PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA great LeBron James ($119.5 million) and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($110 million) rounded out the top five.

Forbes said its on-field earning figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned in the last 12 months, while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, licensing income and cash returns from businesses they operate.

