/Premier League: Enzo Maresca's position in danger as Chelsea contemplate change after poor results

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's position could be in danger as the side face an uphill task to turn their fortunes around in the Premier League. Chelsea, currently fifth in the Premier League with 30 points have endured a tough run recently, winning only one of their last seven matches. The recent draw against Bournemouth has not helped the situation and the manager denied doing an interview, leading to further raised questions on his future.

Maresca's future in doubt

According to prominent football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Maresca’s future is under discussion at Chelsea, tense situation with doubts intensifying. Chelsea and Maresca are assessing recent results and the general situation, which comes as a huge development within the club. The West London outfit has seen points dropped at home in their two recent matches in the Premier League.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Chelsea first lost to Aston Villa at home before drawing against Bournemouth and now have the likes of Spurs and Manchester United chasing them in the race for Europe. If results don’t improve, the Italians could face a tough January where they will have to show resilience.

Chelsea are facing Arsenal over two legs in the EFL Cup semis, while they are locked against Charlton in the FA Cup third round.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

However, the biggest concern for the Italian manager will be the Champions League, where he could be in hot water. Chelsea are 13th in the standings and need at least a win in their final two league matches to book their place at least in the Playoffs. However, if results go against them, his position could be in threat.

Chelsea are next in action on Sunday (Jan 4) when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. A defeat at the hands of the eight-time Premier League champions could come as a huge setback, while they also face Fulham in a West London derby before facing Arsenal over two legs in the EFL Cup.