LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 18:00 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 18:00 IST

From Lasith Malinga to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo

Lasith Malinga - 105 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Lasith Malinga - 105 matches

The former Sri Lankan pacer, Lasith Malinga, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 150 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this milestone in just 105 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 118 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 118 matches

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his mystery spin, is second on the list. He took 118 matches to reach 150 IPL wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, with 221 wickets.

Rashid Khan - 122 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan - 122 matches

Afghanistan's star mystery spinner, Rashid Khan, features next on this list. He achieved his 150 IPL wickets in just 122 matches. He is widely considered as one of the best spinners in T20 cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah - 124 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah - 124 matches

The star Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah completed his 150 IPL wickets in just 124 matches. Known for his deadly yorkers, Bumrah is considered as one of the most dangerous pacers in the IPL history.

Dwayne Bravo - 137 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dwayne Bravo - 137 matches

Former West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, is fifth on the list of bowlers fastest to take 150 IPL wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 137 matches.

Trending Photo

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction
5

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish
7

Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish

A space bag that can catch asteroids? New technology could transform mining and clean up orbit
8

A space bag that can catch asteroids? New technology could transform mining and clean up orbit

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?
8

Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?