/Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

From Lasith Malinga to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Dwayne Bravo
The former Sri Lankan pacer, Lasith Malinga, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 150 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this milestone in just 105 matches.
Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his mystery spin, is second on the list. He took 118 matches to reach 150 IPL wickets. He is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, with 221 wickets.
Afghanistan's star mystery spinner, Rashid Khan, features next on this list. He achieved his 150 IPL wickets in just 122 matches. He is widely considered as one of the best spinners in T20 cricket.
The star Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah completed his 150 IPL wickets in just 124 matches. Known for his deadly yorkers, Bumrah is considered as one of the most dangerous pacers in the IPL history.
Former West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, is fifth on the list of bowlers fastest to take 150 IPL wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 137 matches.