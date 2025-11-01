/Lionel Messi's 'GOAT Tour to India 2025’ extends to Hyderabad as nation prepares to welcome legendary footballer

Lionel Messi’s India tour will have an extended city as the “GOAT Tour to India 2025” will now see the inclusion of Hyderabad. Earlier planned in four cities of Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and New Delhi, the tour will feature Hyderabad. The Argentine World Cup-winning captain’s India tour will start on either December 12 or 13 before it will conclude on December 15 in New Delhi.

Messi to visit Hyderabad

“Now we are covering the south also. This will be a tribute to millions of football fans in South India,” Satadru Dutta, the sole organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’, told PTI on Saturday. “With this, every part of India is covered. West is covered through Mumbai, east through Kolkata, north through Delhi. There is a huge Messi fan base in Chennai, Kerala and Hyderabad.”

“I wanted to make it a pan-India event and now that the Kerala event is cancelled, south people are getting deprived to see Messi,” he said.

“It will be an extension of the GOAT Cup as there will be a celebrity match, football clinic, felicitation, and musical programme. All the superstars of the south will be in attendance,” Dutta said.

As things stand, no official venue has been finalised in Hyderabad for the tour, but it is likely that either Gachibowli Stadium or the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium could host the iconic footballer.

What is Lionel Messi’s tour schedule?

According to Dutta, Messi will arrive in India around midnight on December 12 or early December 13, after a brief halt in Dubai. The tour will begin in Kolkata on December 13, followed by Hyderabad the same evening, then Mumbai on December 14, and conclude in New Delhi on December 15, where Messi is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.