/Lionel Messi bags hat-trick as Inter Miami roar into playoffs with 5-2 win over Nashville

A rampant Lionel Messi scored a sensational hat-trick to virtually seal Major League Soccer's Golden Boot award on Saturday as Inter Miami roared into the playoffs with a 5-2 victory over Nashville SC. The Argentine superstar came into the final day of the regular season leading the scoring table with 26 goals -- two more than Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga.

Bouanga was in action later Saturday, but with an astonishing 29 goals from 28 matches, Messi was poised to claim his first MLS Golden Boot and also staked his claim to a second Most Valuable Player award with a bravura performance that saw Inter rally to clinch third place in the Eastern Conference.

They'll face the same Nashville team in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs starting on October 24.

"What can I say about Leo?" Inter coach Javier Mascherano said. "Today he was exceptional, as he usually is. Surely he will be awarded the Most Valuable Player award for what he has demonstrated.

"I'm happy for him because he has helped us win the match once again."

Nashville had seen some quality chances go begging when Messi put Miami in front in the 34th minute with a cracking goal from outside the penalty area -- taking a pass from Jordi Alba and making one cut before he unleashed a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

Nine minutes later, Nashville's Sam Surridge grabbed his 24th goal of the season when he headed in a pinpoint delivery from Hany Mukhtar at the near post.

Nashville seized a 2-0 lead deep in first-half injury time when Jacob Shaffelburg was there to fire home the rebound of a Mukhtar shot that hit the right post.

Messi's first penalty conversion of the season pulled Inter level in the 63rd.

The referee pointed to the spot after a ball deflected by Luis Suarez hit Mukhtar in the arm for a handball in the area.

Messi stepped up and rolled an off-speed shot in past Nashville keeper Joe Willis.

After Baltasar Rodriguez made it 3-2 Miami in the 67th, Messi completed his hat trick in the 81st with a curling shot through traffic and past Willis.

Miami's Telasco Segovia completed the scoring against a shell-shocked Nashville in second-half injury time.

"In the first half, it was very tough for us, we lacked intensity," Mascherano said. "We defended very deep, and with the ball, we didn't have many ideas either.

"The second half was different. We played in the opponent's half, took more risks, and finished at a great level."

There was plenty up for grabs in Western Conference games later, with four clubs -- Dallas, the Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes -- vying for the last two playoff spots.

Thomas Muller's Vancouver FC, meanwhile, were aiming to secure top spot in the West with a win or draw at home to Dallas.

A defeat could open the door for San Diego FC, who would need a victory at Portland as well as a Vancouver defeat.

