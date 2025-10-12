/Miami’s Messi leads race for MLS Golden Boot with brace in win over Atlanta

Lionel Messi scored twice to spark Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, seizing the lead in Major League Soccer's scoring table in a key victory for the Florida club.

The Argentine superstar scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season, moving ahead of Los Angeles FC's Denis Bouanga in the race for the Golden Boot after starting the day tied with the Gabon international on 24 goals.

Miami, already assured of an MLS Cup playoff berth, continued their push for better playoff position.

They pulled level with Cincinnati on 62 points in the Eastern Conference, four points behind leaders Philadelphia, who have clinched the Supporters Shield as the team with the best regular season record in the league.

Messi's 39th-minute strike to open the scoring was a beauty.

Baltasar Rodriguez robbed an Atlanta defender and found Messi just outside the box. Messi strode forward and curled a left-footed shot around Pedro Amador and out of the reach of Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert in the upper left corner of the net.

Hibbert had denied Messi in the 13th minute as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner came up empty on a string of early attempts.

Messi was instrumental in Jordi Alba's goal that doubled Miami's lead in the 52nd minute, lofting a ball forward to the Spaniard, who chipped a left-footed shot over Hibbert into the bottom right corner of the net.

Alba's sixth goal of the season came on the day that Inter paid tribute to the former Spain and Barcelona star, who announced this week that he would retire at the end of the MLS season.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez made it 3-0 in the 61st minute and Messi added his second in the 87th, knocking in a left-footed shot from the center of the box after Alba found him with a long through ball.

With MLS playing through the FIFA international window, Messi's status for Inter's match remained a mystery until shortly before kickoff when manager Javier Mascherano announced his lineup.

Messi and Rodrigo De Paul had trained with Argentina this week in Florida, although Messi was a spectator as Argentina beat Venezuela 1-0 in a friendly at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

De Paul came on as a late substitute against Venezuela and was unavailable for Inter, who had six players called up for international duty during the current window, which will also see Argentina play Puerto Rico on Monday in a match moved from Chicago to Inter's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.