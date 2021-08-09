Football: 'It is hard for everyone, but we have to move on,' Ronald Koeman on Lionel Messi's departure

Following Barcelona's success over Juventus in the Gamper Trophy, manager Ronald Koeman said that the team needs to move on after Lionel Messi's departure from the club.

Following Barcelona's persuading 3-0 win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy, Koeman said there was no ideal opportunity to harp on the deficiency of Lionel Messi. He showed that the team needs to work much harder to adapt without their charm.

ALSO READ: Football: Liverpool's Andy Robertson twists ankle in Bilbao friendly

"It's normal that when a player like Messi leaves, it's hard for everyone, but we have to move on because we can't change the situation. We have to play well, win and work even harder," he said.

"There are other players who can play in his position and play an important role in the team. We don't have Leo now, though. We have to move on and look forward," he added.

Lionel Messi has left Barcelona after 21 years. The six-time Ballon d'Or champ is currently on the cusp of joining PSG and re-joining companion Neymar Jr.

Barcelona, then again, will be taking a gander at any semblance of Sergio Agüero, Ansu Fati, and Antoine Griezmann to move forward without Lionel Messi. Barcelona's manager is attempting to stay idealistic for the new season notwithstanding losing Lionel Messi this mid-year.

ALSO READ: Football: Brazil's Olympic Committee vows action in sponsor spat

"We've signed Memphis Depay, who has shown today that he can be really effective. The midfielders need to score more and the squad needs to improve. The best player in the world will always be missed, but you have to accept it and get to work," he said.

The exit of Lionel Messi may have harmed Barcelona's odds for next season. Although, his departure could be a surprisingly beneficial turn of events for certain players in Barcelona.