/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast’s Wahi refused entry to Canada. Here's why

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi will not travel to Canada for his team’s important World Cup Group E match against Germany on Saturday. The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) confirmed the news on Thursday (Jun 18), saying that the required permissions for him to enter Canada could not be confirmed. As a result, the 23-year-old OGC Nice forward will stay at the team’s base in Philadelphia while the rest of the squad travels to Toronto for the match at BMO Field.

The development comes shortly after reports revealed that Wahi is being investigated by French authorities over alleged match-fixing. According to reports, he was arrested and questioned by anti-corruption police in France on May 29 before being released without charges. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

The case is linked to a French Ligue 1 match between Nice and FC Metz on May 17.

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Football officials became suspicious after betting monitors noticed unusually high betting activity on Wahi receiving a yellow card. During the game, he was booked in the 35th minute, which led to a suspension because it was his fifth yellow card of the season.

Despite the investigation, Wahi was allowed to travel to the United States and played in Ivory Coast’s opening 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

Canada vs Qatar Photograph: (WION)

In an official statement, the FIF said: "In this particularly delicate period, the FIF extends all its support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important element of the Ivory Coast national team."

Wahi is the second player to face entry issues in Canada during this World Cup. Earlier in the week, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was also denied entry before his team’s match in Toronto.