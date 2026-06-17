/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7: Portugal, England kick off campaigns - How to watch live matches in India

Former world champions England and Euro winners Portugal will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns on day seven. With Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe making headlines with their respective record feats in their opening matches, it’s time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane to bring the action onto the field. The remaining two matches include Ghana and Colombia.

Here, check how you can live-stream and watch the action in India.

Day seven kicks off with the title contenders, Portugal, taking on DR Congo in Group K in Houston, with the match beginning at 10:30 PM IST. The next game is perhaps the first marquee fixture of this tournament between England and Croatia in Group L in Texas. The Indian fans can enjoy the live coverage starting at 01:30 AM IST (Thursday).

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The final two matches are between Ghana and Panama in Group L in Toronto starting at 4:30 AM IST (Thursday) and Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City in Group K, getting underway at 9:30 AM IST (Thursday).

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7: Live streaming details

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 matches between Portugal and DR Congo, England and Croatia, Ghana and Panama and Uzbekistan and Colombia will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports Network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 matches live streaming in India?