FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain vs. Costa Rica, see preview & predictions, injury news, H2H records and line-up

The victors of the 2010 World Cup have struggled in the following two tournaments after being eliminated in the group stage and round of 16 in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Costa Rica, on the other hand, experienced their finest finals performance ever in 2014, when they ran riot to the quarterfinals. The La Roja team, which has struggled lately, dominated from 2008 to 2012, winning two Euro Cups and the World Cup in that time. However, the addition of Luis Enrique has given the team, which is full of promising young players, new life, as they advanced to the Euro 2020 semifinals. They played their first match since defeating Portugal in their UEFA Nations League match in September, defeating Jordan 3-1 on Thursday. Although Spain is the favourites to advance to the next round, coach Enrique is aware that his squad still has work to do.

As England and Italy discovered in 2014, Costa Rica has a team that can truly wreck havoc on its opponents. Luis Fernando Suarez, who has previously coached Ecuador and Honduras, will serve as the tournament's head coach. In 1990, the La Tricos made their World Cup debut and advanced to the Round of 16, however in the 2002, 2006, and 2018 tournaments, they were eliminated in the group stage. With a 1-0 victory over New Zealand, Costa Rica was the last team to qualify for the World Cup. The week before the tournament, they thoroughly outplayed Nigeria 2-0 to advance to the tournament. Similar to that, it will be a huge job for captain Keylor Navas and his team to impress Spain.

Spain vs. Costa Rica Head To Head

Spain dominated this match, winning two of the previous three matches and drawing the third, with a total of 12 goals scored in the previous three games. The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) team has never faced La Roja in the World Cup finals, though. Spain has already qualified for 16 World Cups, and this one in Qatar marks their 12th consecutive appearance. In this sense, they are only slightly behind Brazil, Argentina, and Germany. Additionally, they have an incredible record in front of goal, having scored 99 goals in the history of the FIFA World Cup. On Wednesday against Costa Rica, they will attempt to reach their century of goals. Costa Rica, who won the group in 2014 ahead of Uruguay, Italy, and England, will pose a formidable test to Spain, who has only managed two victories in six group stage matches over the previous two World Cups.

Spain v Costa Team Form

Spain

Spanish left-back Due to an injury, Jose Gaya is out of the competition; in his stead, the promising Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has been called up. Cesar Azpilicueta, a defender, is anticipated to remain healthy after suffering an injury soon before halftime. As everyone prepared for the Costa Rican challenge, the La Roja squad had no severe fitness worries. Unai Simons, a dependable goalkeeper for Enrique, is anticipated to start in goal. Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba are prepared to play fullback, and Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte will pair up as central defenders in the 4-3-3 formation. Barcelona's trio of Gavi, Sergio Busquets, and Pedri will play in the middle. In addition, Alvaro Morata is anticipated to team up with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres in the attacking line.



Costa Rica

Keylor Navas's back ailment is a concern for head coach Suarez, but he anticipates that he will be able to play; otherwise, he has a completely healthy team at his disposal. Keylor Navas is the goalkeeper for Costa Rica, which also employs a 4-3-3 formation. Carlos Martinez and Bryan Oviedo play fullback, and centre backs Francisco Calvo and Oscar Duarte are anticipated to form a partnership in the back four. With Celso Borges, who has 155 caps, at the right flank and Anthony Contreras in charge of the offensive line, Joel Campbell, a former striker for Arsenal, is set to occupy the left side. Campbell has scored 25 goals in 119 games.

Spain v Costa Rica predicted lineup

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Morata, Fati

Costa Rica: Navas; C Martinez, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Bennette, G Torres; Borges, Contreras, Campbell

Kick-off time and venue

The Group E match encounter will kick off on Wednesday, November 23 at 9.30 PM IST and 4:00 PM localtime at Al Thumama Stadium.

Prediction