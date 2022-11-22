FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexico vs Poland match predictions, Head-To-Head, fantasy tips and lineup

Mexico and Poland will clash in the group C game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Qatar's Stadium 974, the first-ever FIFA World Cup stadium that can be dismantled and reassembled anywhere in the world. The alluring matchup between the nations just get more exciting with impressive forwards. To be held at this transportable stadium made with 974 shipping containers, the rivals will battle to secure its place in round of 16.

Mexico form

This is the eight straight World Cup for Mexico. In the last seven games it appeared in, Mexico was eliminated in the round of 16 of the tournaments. El Tri led by coach Gerardo Martino has a successful trajectory. Martino clearly advanced the team to two Gold Cup finals. The team even won the title on one of the occasions. After defeating Honduras 1-0 in San Pedro Sula in the penultimate round of Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) qualifying for Qatar FIFA 2022. In its last game before the World Cup, Mexico crumbled to a 2-1 defeat to Sweden. Now, Mexico will need to up its game ante and buckle up.

Poland form

Poland under coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has lead the side to 2-1 win over Sweden in the qualifier playoffs to reach FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Michniewicz was appointed as head coach earlier this year only. In 1974 and 1982, the Eagles finished third. However, there has been a drought to reach knockout rounds since the 1986 Mexico World Cup. Earlier, Poland had been eliminated in 2002, 2006, and 2018 group stages. The duo is definitely second favourites when stood alongside Argentina in Group C.

Mexico v Poland Head To Head

Mexico and Poland have faced each other off for a total of eight times in official games, encashing three victories each. In 1978 World Cup, Poland emerged victorious with a 3-1 win. Poland powerful striker star Robert Lewandowski is sure to deliver his best kick against Mexico. The Eagles have not been able to crack the knockouts since 1986 and the nation must be prepared to go in and seize the game. Another interesting thing to watch out for tonight will be Coach Gerardo Martino's choice for the main striker for the game. 29 goals scorrer and star striker Raul Jimenez has been out of footballing action since August after an injury. Speculations are ridfe that forward Henry Martin will lead the attacking position. Winger Jesus Corona has earlier ruled out of the tournament keeping in view issues with his ankle.

Mexico vs. Poland lineup predictions

Mexico: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Poland: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior; Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

When and where to watch?