FIFA WC 2022: Brazil star Neymar acknowledges Indian fans for installing his giant cutout in Kerala

Brazil bowed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition with a loss in the quarter-finals versus Croatia. Leading 1-0 before the end of the final extra time, it looked like the Neymar-starrer would edge past the 2018 runners-up but a shocking twist in the tale awaited them. Croatia levelled the scores before emerging on top in the penalty shootout, by a 4-2 margin. Thus, hopes of many Brazilian fans ended with a shocking result after many expected them to go the distance and return with the coveted title in the mega event in Qatar.

Speaking about their star player Neymar, the 30-year-old returned with two goals and couldn't take his side beyond the last eight. Nonetheless, his fans continue to love and adore him across the globe. In India, there are many Neymar followers and Kerala, a state where there are many football fanatics across the nation, installed a giant cutout of the Brazilian striker. Earlier, fans in Idukki had also installed cutouts of Lionel Messi prior to the World Cup -- which, as per a report in the Times of India, had cost them a whopping 1.5 lakhs. Along with Neymar, even Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's cutout has been placed by fans in the Idukki district.

Taking note of his Kerala fans' efforts, Neymar wrote on Instagram, "Affection arrives from all the arts of the world! Thank you so much, Kerala, India." Here's the post: