FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentina for World Cup celebrations

Nearly a month after the epic final of the World Cup in Qatar, football's top governing body, FIFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding against Argentina for 'offensive behaviour'.

FIFA in a statement on Friday said the Argentine squad had potentially breached the rules, particularly article 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and article 12 (misconduct of players and officials) in the aftermath of the final.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11, 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," read the official notification.

The Argentine side led by Lionel Messi came out on top after battling hard against 2018 champions France. The moment was visceral as well as emotional and the Argentine squad went berserk in celebrations. However, the merrymakings crossed the line, according to FIFA.

According to various media reports, the Argentine players ventured into the official interview area while celebrating. As a result, the partition walls were damaged while some did not bother speaking to international media, despite the commitments.

However, the focal point arguably was the celebration of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Aston Villa keeper made lewd gestures with the Golden Glove award he received during the post-match ceremony.

When asked why he did such a celebration, Martinez said, "I did it because the French were booing me, pride doesn't go with me."

His celebration was not well received across the footballing community with opposition keeper Hugo lloris as well as former players like Patric Vierra criticising the move.

“I don't think they really needed that. You sometimes can't control people's emotional decisions. But that was a stupid decision, I think, from Martinez to do that. I was really disappointed,” said Vierra.

Argentina's celebrations spilled out of control during the official parade as well. After millions of fans poured into the streets of Buenos Aires, the Argentine players were forced off the bus via a helicopter to a secure location.

Apart from Argentina, FIFA has also opened displinary proceedings against Criatia, Serbia, Mexico and Ecuador.

The Serbian Football Association has been fined $54,000 and a partial stadium closure in its next FIFA match after Serbian supporters made uncouth chants in the game against arch-rivals Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies)