FIA to look at F1 calendar changes after drivers puke, faint at Qatar Grand Prix

FIA is looking into calendar changes and other measures after drivers felt nauseous, nearly fainted and puked during the Qatar Grand Prix over the weekend. Drivers needed medical attention after the race as temperatures in excess of 30C and high humidity made the competition tough.

In a statement released on Monday (Oct 9), the governing body of Formula 1 said drivers should not be subjected to such conditions.

"While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety," read the statement.

"The FIA has begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions," added the governing body.

FIA added that although Qatar GP was scheduled to take place later in the year in 2024 when temperatures are lower, it was looking to take "material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario".

"A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris. Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others," it added.

FIA is expected to study other motor sporting series' such as cross-country events in extreme climates and apply the learnings to F1 circuit events.

Drivers lament their pain

Notably, after the race, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll said he faded in and out of consciousness because of the extreme heat. A video going viral on social media showed Stroll swaying to and fro while driving - suggesting he had momentarily lost consciousness.

Meanwhile, Alex Albon was treated for acute heat exposure at one of the on-track medical centres. his rookie teammate Logan Sargeant was also forced to park his car through illness as Alpine's Esteban Ocon vomited during the race.

Mercedes driver, George Russell, who was involved in an accident with his teammate revealed that he also came close to blacking out after driving back from last to fourth. His British counterpart Lando Norris described the race as "too dangerous".

With tough racing conditions taking a toll on the drivers, teams have been demanding that the FIA reduce the number of races in a year. However, owing to the growing popularity of F1, the total number of races will increase to 24 beginning next year, with the Chinese Grand Prix making a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies)