Legendary Mercedes Formula One driver and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his unlikely Red Bull switch as he aimed at defending champions Max Verstappen before the Abu Dhabi GP. In news recently for an unlikely switch, Hamilton has been linked with several teams including Verstappen’s Red Bull. However, after his latest remarks on Thursday against Verstappen, both legends likely stay divided and not united before the 2024 Formula One season takes center stage.

Hamilton aims at Verstappen

"I 100 per cent would be more than happy to race against him (Verstappen) in an equal car," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

"For me, Red Bull has done an amazing job and it is an incredible team. And any driver would love to drive for such a great group of people.

"I think moving from a car that's not so great to a winning car, from my perspective, that's not a dream. The dream is always to start where we kind of are and build up to then winning. That's why I've stayed with Mercedes."

He concluded to the written press in Abu Dhabi: "I don't think he wants me to be his team-mate."

The Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry has been the recent big thing in Formula One, but 2023 was no- nonsense for the former as he won the Championship with four races to spare. The two were closet in 2021 fighting until the last turn when Verstappen piped Hamilton to clinch the Formula One World Championship.

Hamilton in 2023