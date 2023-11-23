The ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad attracted record crowds both on and off the field after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah posted on his X handle. The final played on Sunday (Nov 19) saw Australia clinch their sixth title after they got the better of hosts India in a one-sided contest. While there was record attendance on the digital platform, the TV audience also recorded a big jump for the mega contest. A staggering 30 Crore fans watched the @cricketworldcup 2023 Final on TV making it the most watched event of any kind in Indian television history. Peak TV Concurrency also reached a historic high of 13 Crore (peak digital concurrency was 5.9 Crore, also a world record).

“We are again humbled by the love and passion Indian fans have for our sport. Thank you to all those who bleed blue,” added Shah.

Australia outclass India in final

India were outclassed on all fronts in the final of the ODI World Cup after their impressive batting line-up managed to put on only 240 runs in their 50 overs. KL Rahul was the top scorer for India with 66 runs while Virat Kohli scored his ninth fifty in the ODI World Cup on Sunday. In a fitting reply, the Aussies weathered the early pressure to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup after Travis Head scored a 137-run knock while Marnus Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 58. The pair stitched a partnership of 192 for the fourth wicket that laid the foundation for the win.

The win saw Australia win their sixth World Cup adding to their success stories in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011. In the last two years they have won the T20 World Cup, and World Test Championship (WTC) and now rounded the success with the ODI World Cup in India.