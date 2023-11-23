'Hard to fathom': ODI WC star Labuschagne on mind-boggling schedule as India-Aus kickoff T20Is series

Marnus Labuschagne, Australia's key member from the 2023 ODI World Cup-winning squad, questioned the cricketing schedule as India and Australia are set to meet once again, four days after the ODI WC final, in the five-match T20I series opener on Thursday (Nov 23) in Visakhapatnam. The five T20Is is the last leg of Australia's tour of India, where they played four Tests (in February-March) and three ODIs (late September) early this year.

Labuschagne, after reaching Australia, was quoted as saying by Fox Sports ahead of the first T20I, "It is astonishing that there’s another game on tomorrow. That’s hard to fathom. It’s hard to fathom how those guys are going to be playing in a day’s time."

Labuschagne, who scored a vital 58 versus hosts India in the ODI WC final in Ahmedabad, further added, "But that’s just the nature of the scheduling, it’s the nature of cricket at the moment. We’ve got three weeks until the first Test, so guys will be freshening up, getting themselves ready for the next challenge."

It is to be noted that eight players from Pat Cummins-led Australia's ODI WC winning squad are still in India for the upcoming five T20Is -- mainly being held for preparations for the 2024 T20 WC in West Indies. Soon after the India tour, Australia will commence their home season with three Tests versus Pakistan starting on Dec 14. Their India trip will get over on Dec 3.

Meanwhile, Travis Head -- who scored a match-winning 137 in the ODI WC final in Australia's chase of 240 -- is also part of the T20I squad but is unlikely to feature in the first half of the series.

Australia T20I squad: